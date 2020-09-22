US Charges New York Police Officer With Acting as Illegal Agent for China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The US charged a New York City policeman for allegedly acting as an illegal agent of China and providing Beijing with information on fellow ethnic Tibetans, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Baimadajie Angwang, a New York City Police Department officer and United States Army reservist, with acting as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as well as committing wire fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding. Angwang was arrested today and will make his initial appearance this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann," the department said in a statement.

The suspect also allegedly provided information to Bejing on potential intelligence sources within the Tibetan community in New York, the release added.