UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges New York Police Officer With Acting As Illegal Agent For China - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Charges New York Police Officer With Acting as Illegal Agent for China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The US charged a New York City policeman for allegedly acting as an illegal agent of China and providing Beijing with information on fellow ethnic Tibetans, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Baimadajie Angwang, a New York City Police Department officer and United States Army reservist, with acting as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as well as committing wire fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding.  Angwang was arrested today and will make his initial appearance this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann," the department said in a statement.

The suspect also allegedly provided information to Bejing on potential intelligence sources within the Tibetan community in New York, the release added.

Related Topics

Army Police China Beijing Roanne New York United States Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

57 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

57 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

58 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.