US Charges New York Resident For Threatening To Kill Trump, 12 Congressmen

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) An elderly resident of New York City has been charged with threatening to kidnap and kill former US President Donald Trump and 12 unnamed members of Congress during multiple calls to Secret Service officers last year, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday.

The defendant, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki from Rockaway Beach, Queens, made at least four calls to the Secret Service detailing his intentions to kill Trump and 12 lawmakers who supported him in case he lost the 2020 presidential election and refused to step down, the complaint said.

"I don't want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism," the complaint cited the defendant as telling the US  Capitol Police on July 21, 2020.

"I really hope that God takes (Trump) out."

In a voicemail message for the Secret Service's Long Island Resident Office, Welnicki claimed he was expecting to get $350,000 in reward if he kills the former president and the Congress members who assisted him, the complaint said.

On December 2, the defendant called the Secret Service's New York City Duty Desk to seek information on how to schedule a protest at the Trump's residence and added he used to own a .22 caliber firearm, the complaint added.

Welnicki was arrested by Federal agents on Monday and is due to appear in a Brooklyn federal court later in the day.

