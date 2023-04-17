UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 10:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The US Justice Department charged more than 30 officers of China's National Police Force for allegedly conducting operations against dissidents in the United States, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said on Monday.

"Two complaints charge more than 30 officers with China's national police force... with engaging in transnational repression schemes targeting members of the Chinese diaspora community in New York City and elsewhere in the United States," Peace said during a press conference.

Two of the officers were arrested earlier Monday morning for allegedly setting up a secret police station of the Chinese National Police in a nondescript office building in Chinatown in lower Manhattan. A second complaint charges 34 officers for being part of a task force allegedly operating as an internet troll farm creating thousands of fake online personas, which they used in a coordinated plot to harass and threaten dissidents and activists throughout the world, including in the United States.

