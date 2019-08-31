UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Pakistani-American With Planning IS-Inspired Attack In New York - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Charges Pakistani-American With Planning IS-Inspired Attack in New York - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) A naturalized US citizen from Pakistan faces charges of supporting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) with plans for a mass stabbing in New York City, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"Awais Chudhary had accepted the call from ISIS [Islamic State] to kill fellow New Yorkers in the city he called home," New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in the release. "He had carefully planned, conducted reconnaissance, picked a target, and was in the process of obtaining the weapon. All he has left to do was to strike."

Chudhary identified the pedestrian bridges near the site of the 1964 World's Fair as his target, the release said.

On August 23, Chudhary told an undercover agent that he intended to use a knife but would consider bombing a "mini-bridge over a busy road with many cars" if the agent told him how to make an explosive, the release said.

Between August 25 and August 26, Chudhary ordered online a tactical knife, a mask, gloves, and a cellphone chest and head strap to record the attack, the release added.

Chudhary was arrested on Thursday and made his initial court appearance on Friday before US Magistrate Judge James Orenstein, who ordered the defendant held without bail, according to the release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Police Russia ISIS Road New York SITE August All From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

1 hour ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

2 hours ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

2 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

37 minutes ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.