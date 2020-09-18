US Charges Parnas, Correia With Conspiring to Defraud Investors - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it has charged Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas and his colleague David Correia, who allegedly acted on behalf of US President Donald Trump to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign, with conspiring to defraud investors.

"LEV PARNAS and DAVID CORREIA were charged in a Superseding Indictment with conspiring to commit wire fraud in connection with their efforts to raise funds ostensibly for their business," the statement said.

The indictment also includes additional campaign finance charges against the defendants.