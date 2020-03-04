US Charges Pentagon Linguist With Passing Info to Hezbollah-Linked Asset - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US charged a Defense Department linguist with providing highly classified information to a foreign target apparently tied to Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, was charged today in the District of Columbia with transmitting highly sensitive classified national defense information to a foreign national with apparent connections to Hizballah," the release said.