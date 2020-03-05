US Charges Pentagon Linguist With Passing Info to Hezbollah-Linked Asset - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US charged a Defense Department linguist with providing highly classified information to a foreign national with apparent ties to Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, was charged today in the District of Columbia with transmitting highly sensitive classified national defense information to a foreign national with apparent connections to Hizballah," the release said.

The spying appeared to have begun on December 30, 2019, the day Iranian-backed Shia Militia members in Iraq stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad to protest a US airstrike a day earlier, the release said.

During a six-week period between December 30, 2019, and February 10, 2020, Thompson accessed dozens of files concerning human intelligence sources, including true Names, personal identification data, background information, and photographs of the human assets, as well as operational cables detailing information the assets provided to the United States government, the release added.

Thompson then transmitted the information in a handwritten note to a co-conspirator, with whom she had a "romantic interest." The co-conspirator had a relative who worked for the Lebanese government and also had connections with Hezbollah, according to the release.