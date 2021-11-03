US Charges 'Plugwalk Joe' in $784,000 Hacking, Cryptocurrency Plot - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have charged United Kingdom citizen Joseph James O'Connor, also known as "Plugwalk Joe," in a $784,000 cryptocurrency and computer hacking fraud case, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US authorities have charged United Kingdom citizen Joseph James O'Connor, also known as "Plugwalk Joe," in a $784,000 cryptocurrency and computer hacking fraud case, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"(US law enforcement officials) announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging ...O'Connor with conspiracy to commit computer hacking and other crimes in connection with a SIM swapping scheme that resulted in the theft of approximately $784,000 worth of cryptocurrency," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The US government is also pursuing O'Connor's extradition from Spain on the charges in the case, the release said.

"Between (March and May 2019) ...O'Connor and his co-conspirators perpetrated a scheme to use SIM (subscriber identity module) swaps to conduct cyber intrusions in order to steal approximately $784,000 worth of cryptocurrency from a Manhattan-based cryptocurrency company," the release added.

The Stolen Cryptocurrency was worth at least approximately $784,000 at the time of the theft and included approximately 770 Bitcoin cash, approximately 6,363.490509 Litecoin, approximately 407 Ethereum, and approximately 7.456728 Bitcoin, according to the release.