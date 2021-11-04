US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False Statements to FBI - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The United States has charged Russian analyst Igor Danchenko with five counts of false statements made to the FBI during the Russia investigation, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Special Counsel John Durham today announced that a Federal grand jury today returned an indictment in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia charging Igor Danchenko, 43, a Russia citizen residing in Virginia, with five counts of making false statements to the FBI," the Justice Department said in a release. "The charges in the indictment stem from statements made by Danchenko relating to the sources he used in providing information to a UK investigative firm that prepared what are identified in the indictment as 'Company Reports.'"