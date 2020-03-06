US Charges Russian Banker Oleg Tinkov With Tax Fraud - Justice Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States has charged Russian banker Oleg Tinkov for allegedly filing false tax returns, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The founder of a Russian bank [Oleg Tinkov] was arrested last week in London in connection with an indictment charging him with filing false tax returns," the release said on Thursday.