US Charges Russian Banker Oleg Tinkov With Tax Fraud - Justice Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:37 AM

The United States has charged Russian banker Oleg Tinkov for allegedly filing false tax returns, the US Justice Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States has charged Russian banker Oleg Tinkov for allegedly filing false tax returns, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The founder of a Russian bank [Oleg Tinkov] was arrested last week in London in connection with an indictment charging him with filing false tax returns," the release said on Thursday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

