UrduPoint.com

US Charges Russian Businessman Malofeyev With Sanctions Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 08:01 PM

US Charges Russian Businessman Malofeyev With Sanctions Violations

The United States is charging Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who created the Russian cable television network Tsargrad, with sanctions violations, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is charging Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who created the Russian cable television network Tsargrad, with sanctions violations, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.

'The first action we are announcing today is unsealing of an indictment charging Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with sanctions violations," Garland told reporters.

The US Treasury Department previously identified Malofeyev as one of the main sources of financing Russian activities in Crimea and providing material support to the Donetsk People's Republic, Garland added.

Related Topics

Russia Donetsk United States TV

Recent Stories

US Official Predicts Russia Will Drop Out of Top 2 ..

US Official Predicts Russia Will Drop Out of Top 20 Economies Due to Sanctions

47 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University to introduce new degr ..

Sindh Agriculture University to introduce new degree programmes in different dis ..

49 seconds ago
 Eighty new prayer halls opened at Makkah's Grand M ..

Eighty new prayer halls opened at Makkah's Grand Mosque as part of third phase o ..

50 seconds ago
 Burkina ex-president gets life for Sankara killing ..

Burkina ex-president gets life for Sankara killing

52 seconds ago
 Only 3 corona patients admitted in LRH

Only 3 corona patients admitted in LRH

54 seconds ago
 Israel's Bennett loses majority after MP quits coa ..

Israel's Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.