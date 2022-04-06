US Charges Russian Businessman Malofeyev With Sanctions Violations

The United States is charging Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who created the Russian cable television network Tsargrad, with sanctions violations, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is charging Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who created the Russian cable television network Tsargrad, with sanctions violations, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.

'The first action we are announcing today is unsealing of an indictment charging Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with sanctions violations," Garland told reporters.

The US Treasury Department previously identified Malofeyev as one of the main sources of financing Russian activities in Crimea and providing material support to the Donetsk People's Republic, Garland added.