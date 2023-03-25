UrduPoint.com

US Charges Russian Cherkasov For Allegedly Acting As Foreign Agent, Fraud - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

US Charges Russian Cherkasov for Allegedly Acting as Foreign Agent, Fraud - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The United States charged Russian national Sergey Cherkasov for allegedly acting as a foreign agent and engaging in visa and wire fraud, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov ("Cherkasov"), 37, a national of the Russian Federation who operated as an 'Illegal' agent for a Russian Intelligence Service under the Brazilian alias of Victor Muller Ferreira, was charged today for acting as an agent of a foreign power, visa fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and other charges stemming from his illegal activities in the United States," the Justice Department said in the release on Friday.

