US Charges Russian Citizen Korshunov With Conspiring To Steal Trade Secrets- Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Charges Russian Citizen Korshunov With Conspiring to Steal Trade Secrets- Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States has charged Alexander Korshunov, head manager of Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corp., with conspiring to steal trade secrets, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"A Russian national and an Italian national have been charged in the United States with conspiring and attempting to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company," the release said.

The Justice Department noted that Korshunov was arrested on August 30 at the Naples International Airport in Italy but the "the complaint was unsealed today."

