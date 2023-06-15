UrduPoint.com

US Charges Russian National Astamirov For Role In LockBit Ransomware Attacks - Statement

Published June 15, 2023

US Charges Russian National Astamirov for Role in LockBit Ransomware Attacks - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States has charged Russian national Ruslan Magomedovich Astamirov for his alleged role in the LockBit ransomware attacks in 2020, the US Justice Department said in a release on Thursday.

"The Justice Department today announced charges against a Russian national for his involvement in deploying numerous LockBit ransomware and other cyberattacks against victim computer systems in the United States, Asia, Europe and Africa," the release said.

Astamirov is charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands, the release said.

The LockBit ransomware has been used to execute nearly 1,400 attacks against victims in the United States and in other countries, the release added.

