US Charges Russian National for Conspiring to Extort Business With Malware - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US prosecutors have charged a Russian national with conspiring to insert malware into a company's computer network in order to extort ransom money from the business.

"Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a citizen of Russia, was charged in a complaint with one count of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer," the release said on Tuesday.

"He was arrested on Aug[ust] 22, 2020, in Los Angeles and had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon in US District Court in Los Angeles, California, who ordered Kriuchkov detained pending trial."