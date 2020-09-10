US Charges Russian National in Alleged Wire Fraud Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States has charged Russian national Artem Mikhaylovich Lifshits for alleged wire fraud conspiracy aimed at furthering foreign influence operations in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"According to the complaint, the subject engaged in a wire fraud conspiracy to further Russian foreign influence efforts and to enrich himself and others," FBI Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division Alan Kohler Jr. said in the release. "The FBI will move aggressively to uncover and disrupt any efforts aimed at undermining our democratic institutions."

Earlier in the day, the Treasury Department designated Mikhaylovich for his alleged ties to the internet Research Agency, which has also been sanctioned by the United States.