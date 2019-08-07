US Charges Russian National With Illegally Exporting Firearm Parts - Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A Russian national living in the New York borough of Brooklyn has been charged with illegally exporting firearm parts including components for sniper rifles, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Vladimir Kuznetsov, a Russian national, with illegally exporting...

and conspiring to export firearm parts and accessories from the United States to individuals in Russia," the release said on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, since around February of 2017 Kuznetsov had been buying the components online and shipping them via the US postal service to customers in Russia.

If convicted, Kuznetsov will receive a statutory maximum of 20 years in jail, the Justice Department said.