US Charges Russian National With Operating Cyber-Criminal Marketplace - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A 23-year-old Russian man has been charged in the US state of Texas for allegedly operating a cyber-criminal marketplace, the US Department of Justice said.

"Igor Dekhtyarchuk, a resident and national of the Russian Federation (Russia), was named in an indictment returned by a Federal grand jury on March 16, 2022, charging him with offenses related to operating a cyber-criminal marketplace that sold thousands of stolen login credentials, personal identifiable information, and authentication tools," the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

If convicted, Dekhtyarckuk faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the release said.

He is currently on the FBI's most wanted cyber criminal list. He was last known to reside in Kamensk-Uralsky, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia, the FBI said.