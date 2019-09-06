UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Russia's Korshunov In Attempt To Steal Secrets For Aircraft Engines - Document

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

US Charges Russia's Korshunov in Attempt to Steal Secrets for Aircraft Engines - Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov - head manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corp. - has been charged for attempting to steal industrial secrets to improve Russian aircraft engines, the US Department of Justice said in a criminal complaint.

The 15-pages complaint said Italian citizen Maurizio Bianchi, who worked in a GE Aviation subsidiary, hired three employees on behalf of Korshunov to "assess the design UEC's existing gearbox for existing PD-14 engine."

The employees were to write a report on possible improvements to develop better design, the complaint said.

The complaint noted that both Bianchi and Korshunov also discussed possible use of the gearbox in another UEC engine - the PD-35.

Earlier on Thursday, US Department of Justice said Korshunov was arrested on August 30 at the Naples International Airport in Italy after being charged under a sealed US criminal complaint on August 21.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the US authorities' move, saying the charges against Korshunov represent an attempt at dishonest competition.

Putin said UEC was conducting open, normal work with European partners by concluding a contract with the Italian consulting firm.

Putin also said the US authorities' move will further damage the United States relations with Russia.

Russia's Rostec has said Korshunov is innocent of any wrongdoing, adding that the company will take all possible measures to bring him back to Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Company Naples Vladimir Putin Italy United States August Criminals All Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

4 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

4 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

3 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.