WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov - head manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corp. - has been charged for attempting to steal industrial secrets to improve Russian aircraft engines, the US Department of Justice said in a criminal complaint.

The 15-pages complaint said Italian citizen Maurizio Bianchi, who worked in a GE Aviation subsidiary, hired three employees on behalf of Korshunov to "assess the design UEC's existing gearbox for existing PD-14 engine."

The employees were to write a report on possible improvements to develop better design, the complaint said.

The complaint noted that both Bianchi and Korshunov also discussed possible use of the gearbox in another UEC engine - the PD-35.

Earlier on Thursday, US Department of Justice said Korshunov was arrested on August 30 at the Naples International Airport in Italy after being charged under a sealed US criminal complaint on August 21.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the US authorities' move, saying the charges against Korshunov represent an attempt at dishonest competition.

Putin said UEC was conducting open, normal work with European partners by concluding a contract with the Italian consulting firm.

Putin also said the US authorities' move will further damage the United States relations with Russia.

Russia's Rostec has said Korshunov is innocent of any wrongdoing, adding that the company will take all possible measures to bring him back to Russia.