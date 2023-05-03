The United States charged Russian national Denis Kulkov with computer-related crimes and announced a $10 million reward for information about him, the US Departments of State and of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States charged Russian national Denis Kulkov with computer-related crimes and announced a $10 million reward for information about him, the US Departments of State and of Justice said on Wednesday.

"A four-count indictment was unsealed today in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging Denis Gennadievich Kulkov with access device fraud, computer intrusion and money laundering in connection with his operation of Try2Check, the Primary service offering 'card-checking' to cybercriminals in the stolen credit card trade," the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

The United States in coordination with partners from Germany and Austria also blocked access to the Try2Check domain, according to the statement.

This platform, the release added, was processing "tens of millions" of card numbers annually. The Justice Department accused Kulkov of making at least $18 million in bitcoin through the allegedly illegal operations, which he used to buy a Ferrari and other luxury items with.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that Washington announced a $10 million reward for information that could lead to Kulkov's capture.

If convicted, Kulkov will face a 20-year term in prison, according to the Justice Department.