UrduPoint.com

US Charges TV Producer John Hanick With Violations Of Crimea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Charges TV Producer John Hanick With Violations of Crimea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US prosecutors charged American citizen John Hanick for violating Crimea-related sanctions for his work as a television producer for Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who created the Russian cable television network Tsargrad and was designated by the US government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"JOHN HANICK, a/k/a 'Jack Hanick,' a United States citizen, is charged with violations of United States sanctions and false statements in connection with his years-long work for the sanctioned Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said Hanick was arrested on February 3 in London and will be extradited.

Related Topics

Russia London United States February TV Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

17 minutes ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

17 minutes ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

17 minutes ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

1 hour ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

1 hour ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>