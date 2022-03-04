US Charges TV Producer John Hanick With Violations of Crimea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US prosecutors charged American citizen John Hanick for violating Crimea-related sanctions for his work as a television producer for Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who created the Russian cable television network Tsargrad and was designated by the US government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"JOHN HANICK, a/k/a 'Jack Hanick,' a United States citizen, is charged with violations of United States sanctions and false statements in connection with his years-long work for the sanctioned Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said Hanick was arrested on February 3 in London and will be extradited.