US Charges Two Police Officers For Using Excessive Force On Arrestees - Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Charges Two Police Officers for Using Excessive Force on Arrestees - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Two police officers have been indicted in the state of Tennessee for using unreasonable force during an arrest in violation of Federal civil rights laws, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Chief Deputy Anthony 'Tony' Bean, 59, and Sergeant Anthony 'T.J.' Bean, 29, of the Grundy County Sheriff's Office were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for using excessive force against arrestees," the release said on Wednesday.

Both men are being charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for an incident involving an arrestee identified by the initials F.

M., according to the release.

Color of law is a legal term that refers to an act that may appear legal but breaks the law, while civil rights law is a generic term for a series of laws that prohibit discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The release made no mention of the race or ethnicity of the arrested suspect or the officers charged.

The indictment alleges that the defendants, while serving with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, used unreasonable force when they assaulted and injured arrestee F.M. in December 2017, according to the release.

