US Charges University Researcher With Attempting To Steal Trade Secrets - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US authorities have arrested a Chinese national working as a researcher at the University of Virginia for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets before boarding a flight to China, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Haizhou Hu, a Chinese national conducting research at the University of Virginia, was arrested today and charged via criminal complaint with a pair of Federal crimes just days after he attempted to board a flight to China," the release said on Friday. "Hu, 34, is charged with accessing a computer without authorization, or exceeding authorization to obtain information from a protected computer and theft of trade secrets."

More Stories From World

