Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Charges Venezuela's Chief Justice Moreno With Money Laundering - Justice Dept.

The United States on Thursday unveiled money-laundering charges against Venezuela's Chief Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno, US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Ariana Fajardo Orshan told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States on Thursday unveiled money-laundering charges against Venezuela's Chief Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno, US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Ariana Fajardo Orshan told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the Southern District of Florida has charged the corrupt Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Venezuela Maikel Moreno with international money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering," Ordham said.

