US Charges Woman Who Sent Ricin to White House - Court Documents

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US authorities have charged a 53-year-old Canadian woman with making threats against the president after her ricin-laced letter addressed to the White House was intercepted by the FBI, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, who hails from a Montreal-area suburb, sent six additional letters to employees of penitentiaries and detention centers in Texas, according to the documents.

In the letters, Ferrier called US President Donald Trump an "Ugly Clown Tyrant" and said that she does not want her American extended family members to see Trump win a second four-year term in the upcoming presidential election. All of the letters included the signature "FREE REBEL SPIRIT," alluded to the notes as a "special gift for you" and vowed to "find a better recipe" if the letters did not have their desired effect.

The FBI was also able to trace Facebook and Twitter postings, which included the hashtag "#killTrump," back to an email address bearing Ferrier's name.

A search of criminal records in the state revealed that an individual, presumed to be Ferrier was detained by the Mission Police Department in March 2019 and subsequently transferred to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Saturday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that an investigation was underway over a suspicious letter addressed to Trump. The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison ricin.

Ferrier was detained at the Peace Bridge Border Crossing in Buffalo, NY on Sunday. The Quebec resident was found to be in possession of a loaded firearms and a knife at the time of arrest, according to the documents.

The incident has sparked an international investigation, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) raiding a Montreal-area home related to the ongoing investigation.