US Charging 2 Russian Nationals In Alleged Military Procurement Scheme - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 08:33 PM

The United States is charging two Russian nationals with allegedly procuring sensitive technologies for the Russian military and government, US Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said on Tuesday

"Two of the five cases (announced Tuesday) involve dismantling alleged procurement networks created to help the Russian military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technologies in violation of US export-control laws," Olsen said during a press conference.

Targeted technologies include military tactical equipment, airplane braking systems and quantum cryptography, Olsen said.

The two Russian nationals, Oleg Patsulya and Vasilii Besedin were arrested last Thursday in Arizona, US Attorney for the District of Arizona Gary Restaino said.

The men are charged with crimes including conspiracies to violate the Export Control Reform Act and money laundering, Restaino said.

The Justice Department announced the charges in the case alongside those in three others coordinated through the Disruptive Technology Strike Force.

The Justice Department also announced charges against Chinese nationals for allegedly conspiring to sell US software technologies to competitors in China and allegedly violating US sanctions to provide Iran with materials usable in weapons of mass destruction programs.

