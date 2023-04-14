US Charging Sinaloa Cartel Leadership, Others With Fentanyl Trafficking - Justice Dept.

The US government is charging the Sinaloa Cartel leaders and other individuals with fentanyl trafficking, while also imposing sanctions against those involved in transporting so-called precursor chemicals, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"(US officials) announced today the unsealing of fentanyl trafficking, weapons, and money laundering charges contained in three Indictments charging 28 defendants, including 23 based in Mexico, four based in China, and one based in Guatemala," the Justice Department said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The US government is charging the Sinaloa Cartel leaders and other individuals with fentanyl trafficking, while also imposing sanctions against those involved in transporting so-called precursor chemicals, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"(US officials) announced today the unsealing of fentanyl trafficking, weapons, and money laundering charges contained in three Indictments charging 28 defendants, including 23 based in Mexico, four based in China, and one based in Guatemala," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Sinaloa Cartel leadership includes three sons of the organization's former leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, known collectively as the "Chapitos," the statement said.

The Chapitos and their co-conspirators allegedly controlled extensive international operations covering the fentanyl trade, which was designed to pump "staggering quantities" of the drug into the United States, the statement said.

The criminal charges come alongside sanctions against Chinese entities and nationals, as well as an individual based in Guatemala, for purportedly supplying fentanyl precursor chemicals to the cartel.

"Today's charges target not only Sinaloa Cartel leadership but the Cartel's entire fentanyl infrastructure, including the armed enforcers who use abhorrent violence to protect the Cartel, the lab operators who produce untold quantities of fentanyl, the drug traffickers who move their deadly fentanyl into and throughout the United States, the money launderers who funnel proceeds back to the Cartel, and the China-based chemical suppliers who service the Cartel," US Attorney Damien Williams said in the statement.

The Sinaloa Cartel is largely responsible for the manufacturing and importing of fentanyl into the United States, the statement said.

Fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, the statement also said.

Several defendants in the case, including the Chapitos, face sentences of mandatory life in prison if convicted on the charges against them, the statement added.

Charges in indictments are merely accusations until defendants are proven guilty in a court of law, according to the statement.