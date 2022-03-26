US Charities Unable to Send Funds to Ukrainian Refugees in Russia Due to Sanctions - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Sanctions imposed against Russia are preventing US charities from sending funds to provide humanitarian support to Ukrainian refugees in Russia, President of the Fund for Assistance (FFA) to the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Mark Selawry told Sputnik.

"Logistically speaking, we cannot send funds into Russia, as an American charity which is headquartered in the US. It is impossible for us now because of sanctions," Selawry said.

In just several days, the FFA was able to gather more than $125,000 in donations from the ROCOR faithful, parishes and other charity organizations from all over the world, and the numbers "are growing nicely," he added.

A portion of this money will be sent to the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Onufriy, while another will go to the ROCOR's Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany for further distribution among those affected.

Asked if some funds will go to internally displaced people who are currently living in Donbas, the FFA president said that will be at the discretion of Metropolitan Onufriy.

"Because of everyone being in crisis mode, we have not, as of yet, received detailed information on how those funds are being allocated. I do not know whether or not any of the funds that he has collected go specifically to support those internally displaced individuals within the Donbas area. If he decides that they need support, then they will be supported," Selawry said.

He expressed regret that sanctions do not allow support for some refugees, and noted that the FFA needs to focus on confirmed ways of distributing aid.

"On the one hand, it is sad that the sanctions and the political environment made it so that we cannot help everybody who is in need. On the other hand, we cannot help everybody because the funds, even though we have already received well over $100,000, which seems like a lot, is actually a small amount based on what is needed," Selawry said. "I am pleased that at least we know that we have channels that work, and the money will not be lost."

The FFA has already sent two tranches totaling 10,000 Euros in support of refugees, and plans to distribute the rest of the money as soon as the first tranches are confirmed safely received.

"We do not want to be sitting on that money because we know it can go to that purpose," Selawry said.

All donors will receive detailed reports from Metropolitans Onufriy and Mark on how the funds have been distributed.

"We do not have these details yet, but this is something that we hope to get soon so that we can come back to our donors and give them specifics as to how their money is helping people in need," he added.

Speaking of potential future projects related to Ukraine, Selawry noted that everything depends on developments on the ground.

"The use of the funds evolves as the nature of the crisis evolves, so we do not exclude in the future having a fund that can, for example, help repatriate the Ukrainians or the Russians who left Ukraine to go back home. It depends on how the whole situation evolves, but right now we need to focus on providing support to those who are affected by the crisis," he said.

Selawry called on people to pay more attention to things that unite rather than divide.

"I personally would so much love to see not the discussion about should we support the Russians in the Donbas area versus the Ukrainians in Ukraine, etc. We in the ROCOR really want to help anyone who shares the same faith with us, help hopefully in a little way to reunite, to stop the separation, to focus more on the unity," he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, which included SWIFT cutoff for select banks and other restrictive measures targeting Russian financial and other institutions.

Since the start of the special operation, Russia has taken in more than 400,000 refugees from Donbas and Ukraine, including 84,000 children.