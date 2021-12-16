UrduPoint.com

US Charity Says Last 12 Missionaries Held Hostage In Haiti Set Free

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:11 PM

US Charity Says Last 12 Missionaries Held Hostage in Haiti Set Free

All 17 kidnapped missionaries in Haiti have now been set free, Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based global missionary organization, said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) All 17 kidnapped missionaries in Haiti have now been set free, Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based global missionary organization, said.

"We glorify God for answered prayer the remaining twelve hostages are FREE!" the statement read.

The Haiti national police confirmed the information to NBC.

In October, 17 Christian missionaries, 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside the capital of Port-au-Prince. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.

In November, two of the 17 abducted, reported to be sick adults, were released, with no ransom paid. In early December, three more abductees were set free.

