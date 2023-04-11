Close
US Charity Says Two Staff Killed In Ethiopia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Humanitarian charity Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said two of its staff were shot dead at the weekend in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia, which has witnessed anti-government protests in recent days

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Humanitarian charity Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said two of its staff were shot dead at the weekend in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia, which has witnessed anti-government protests in recent days.

The incident took place on Sunday, when demonstrations were held in several Amhara cities against government plans to dismantle regional forces.

"Chuol Tongyik, a security manager, and Amare Kindeya, a driver, were shot and killed in a CRS vehicle in the Amhara region as they were returning to Addis Ababa from an assignment," the US charity said in a statement dated Monday, adding that further details were unknown.

