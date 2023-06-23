US Chemical Giant 3M Agrees to Pay $10.3Bln to Resolve Water Pollution Claims - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US-based chemical producer 3M said it agreed to pay more than $10 billion to resolve claims of contaminating public water supplies with PFAS chemical substances.

"3M has entered into a broad class resolution to support PFAS remediation for public water suppliers (PWS) that detect PFAS at any level or may do so in the future," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Under the terms of the settlement, 3M has agreed to contribute up to a present value of $10.3 billion, payable over 13 years."

The company said by 2025 it will exit the manufacture of the chemicals involved - perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.

3M also said the agreement is "not an admission of liability" and vowed to fight challenges to the deal in court.

The chemical manufacturer is facing roughly 4,000 lawsuits by states and municipalities for PFAS contamination, according to The New York Times.