US Chemicals Company Solenis Sold To Private Equity Firm

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:47 PM

US chemicals company Solenis sold to private equity firm

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Californian investment firm Platinum Equity is to acquire US water treatment company Solenis, part-owned by the German chemicals giant BASF, for $5.25 billion, BASF said Tuesday.

"The transaction implies an enterprise value for Solenis of 5.25 billion Dollars, which includes net debt of around 2.5 billion dollars," BASF said in a statement that thus valued the deal at around 4.43 billion euros.

Solenis, which makes specialist chemicals used in the water and paper treatment industries, is 49-percent owned by BASF and 51 percent by the Clayton, Dubilier & Rice private equity fund.

BASF bought its stake from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2018 and merged its paper and water treatment businesses with Solenis, one of the world's leading specialists in the field.

The new entity was a joint venture that operated under the name Solenis.

Last year, it recorded 2.8 billion Euros in sales.

BASF and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will now "fully exit their investment in Solenis", with full ownership passing to Platinum Equity.

"Pending approval by the relevant authorities, closing of the transaction is expected before the end of 2021," BASF said.

"The transaction does not affect any of the existing mid- to long-term supply agreements and commercial relationships between BASF and Solenis," the group said.

Platinum Equity was founded in 1995 and has offices in New York, London and Singapore.

Solenis has its headquarters in the US state of Delaware and employs around 200 people.

