UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cherishes Illusions That Russia May Be Pressured With Sanctions - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

US Cherishes Illusions That Russia May Be Pressured With Sanctions - Moscow

Washington keeps cherishing illusions that Russia may be pressured with sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday commenting on the new US anti-Russian sanctions initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Washington keeps cherishing illusions that Russia may be pressured with sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday commenting on the new US anti-Russian sanctions initiatives.

"Washington continues to harbor illusions that Russia may be pressured with sanctions.

The US House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic Party, yesterday added to the bill on the military budget for next year, which is still to be considered for a long time, a provision banning Americans from conducting operations with Russian government securities," the ministry said.

It said Russia urges the United States to think whether to continue senseless sanctions pressure, which only harms Americans themselves, and added that Moscow slams the new US initiatives to impose sanctions on Russia as a manifestation of Russophobic instincts that reflect impotence.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Budget United States May From Government

Recent Stories

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik ..

26 minutes ago

Hides collection; July 31 last date to submit appl ..

20 minutes ago

Motorway police apprehends two Pickpockets

20 minutes ago

Jason Roy leads the way for fearless England

20 minutes ago

Two murdered over old enmity in Khanewal

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.