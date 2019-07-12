US Cherishes Illusions That Russia May Be Pressured With Sanctions - Moscow

Washington keeps cherishing illusions that Russia may be pressured with sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday commenting on the new US anti-Russian sanctions initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Washington keeps cherishing illusions that Russia may be pressured with sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday commenting on the new US anti-Russian sanctions initiatives.

"Washington continues to harbor illusions that Russia may be pressured with sanctions.

The US House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic Party, yesterday added to the bill on the military budget for next year, which is still to be considered for a long time, a provision banning Americans from conducting operations with Russian government securities," the ministry said.

It said Russia urges the United States to think whether to continue senseless sanctions pressure, which only harms Americans themselves, and added that Moscow slams the new US initiatives to impose sanctions on Russia as a manifestation of Russophobic instincts that reflect impotence.