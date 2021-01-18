US Chief Infectious Disease Expert Says Vaccination to Help Beat Even New COVID-19 Strains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) When the majority of US citizens are vaccinated against COVID-19 it will allow the country to beat even new coronavirus variants, Anthony Fauci, the country's chief expert on infectious diseases, said Sunday.

"If we can get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated we'd be in very good shape and could beat even the mutant," Fauci said in an interview with NBC.

Nevertheless, the vaccines may require an upgrade if new coronavirus strains become stronger than the currently available means against them, according to the expert.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is planning to conduct 100 million vaccinations during his first 100 days in office.

In late December, the United Kingdom identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.