UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Chief Infectious Disease Expert Says Vaccination To Help Beat Even New COVID-19 Strains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Chief Infectious Disease Expert Says Vaccination to Help Beat Even New COVID-19 Strains

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) When the majority of US citizens are vaccinated against COVID-19 it will allow the country to beat even new coronavirus variants, Anthony Fauci, the country's chief expert on infectious diseases, said Sunday.

"If we can get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated we'd be in very good shape and could beat even the mutant," Fauci said in an interview with NBC.

Nevertheless, the vaccines may require an upgrade if new coronavirus strains become stronger than the currently available means against them, according to the expert.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is planning to conduct 100 million vaccinations during his first 100 days in office.

In late December, the United Kingdom identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.

Related Topics

United Kingdom May December Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

3 hours ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.