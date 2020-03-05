US Chief Justice Slams Senate Minority Leader for Threatening Members of Supreme Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Chief Justice John Roberts in an extraordinary rebuke blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for threatening two Supreme Court judges over an abortion rights case.

During a rally in front of the court earlier in the day, Schumer said Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch "will pay the price" and not know what hit them if they move forward with decisions that would boost abortion restrictions in Louisiana.

"Threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.

All members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter," Roberts said on Wednesday.

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were both nominated to the court by President Donald Trump.

Trump seized the moment in a tweet and said if a Republican made such comments, "he or she would be arrested, or impeached." Trump called for "serious action" to be taken against Schumer.