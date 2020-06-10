UrduPoint.com
US Child Cardiologists To Resume Programs In Russia In Fall If COVID-19 Eases - Alliance

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Child Cardiologists to Resume Programs in Russia in Fall if COVID-19 Eases - Alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The US-based Cardiac Alliance hopes to resume its programs in Russia later in 2020 when COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"To complete our requirements for Russia in 2020, we have two trips both to the cities of Kemerovo and Voronezh. My hope is that we can do it in September and October if COVID-19 allows and then to come back in November," Novick said.

The Cardiac Alliance team was supposed to be in Voronezh in late March but had to cancel this trip due to the pandemic.

In February, US doctors were able to visit Kemerovo, where they conducted 13 operations of different complexity.

"All the children did really well," Novick said.

US doctors and their Kemerovo counterparts have agreed to start a collaborative research project, which will allow improving the complexity of pediatric cardiac surgeries, he added.

Since 2008, Novick and his colleagues have conducted about 400 surgeries in Russia.

