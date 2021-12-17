UrduPoint.com

US Children Exposed To COVID Can Stay In School Through 'Test-to-Stay' - CDC

School children in the United States who are exposed to COVID can resume in-class learning as long as they are tested regularly for the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday in an effort to prevent home-based quarantines that are disruptive to lessons

"Schools may consider the use of TTS (Test-to-Stay) to minimize the impact of quarantine and limit school absences after a SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the K-12 school setting," the CDC said in newly-released COVID guidelines for schools.

Additionally, the agency entrusted with leading America's battle against the pandemic recommended that every student aged 5 years or older get a COVID-19 vaccine as protection.

"Adolescents ages 16 years and older can get a booster shot at least six months after a Primary series," it added. "Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications."

Home-based quarantines of students as well as forced remote-learning have been two of the most political and divisive issues around the two-year long pandemic, with parents who are typically opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations accusing health authorities and the Biden administration of overhyping concerns about the virus. Many parents unable to work from home or pay for daycare have also been bitter about such measures.

