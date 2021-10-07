US, China Agree On Biden-Xi Meeting Before End Of 2021 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The United States and China have agreed that the two nations' leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting by the end of 2021, Reuters said on Wednesday, citing a senior US administration official.
The report comes shortly after talks between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland.