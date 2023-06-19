UrduPoint.com

US, China Agree On Need To Stabilize Bilateral Ties - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) China and the United States have agreed on the need to stabilize relations between the countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken said that during his visit to Beijing, he had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as "candid (and) in-depth" conversations with senior Chinese officials.

"We both agreed on the need to stabilize our relationship," Blinken told reporters.

The top US diplomat also reiterated that Washington does not support the independence of Taiwan, as well as voiced concern to the Chinese side on "provocative" actions in the Taiwan Strait.

