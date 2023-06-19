US, China Agree to Continue Holding 'Working-Level' Meetings - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States plans to continue "working-level" meetings with China to address specific challenges following talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing, The Washington Post reports.

US and Chinese officials made "progress" on key objectives, including reestablishing senior-level communications, airing concerns and exploring areas for cooperation, the newspaper said on Sunday citing US State Department officials.

US officials agreed to hold "working-level" meetings to address specific challenges with China, the officials said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday that China-US relations were at their lowest point. Nonetheless, the minister said after his meeting with Blinken in Beijing that he was willing to visit Washington when it was mutually convenient.

Blinken's meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing will continue on Monday, June 19.