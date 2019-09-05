US, China Agree to Hold Next Round of Trade Talks in Early October in Washington - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) China's Vice Premier Liu He early on Thursday held a telephone conversation with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during which they agreed to hold the next round of trade talks in Washington in early October, CCTV reported.

Earlier reports suggested that the 13th round of talks on settling the bilateral trade dispute might be held in September.

The previous round of negotiations took place in Shanghai in late July.