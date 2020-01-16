UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Agree To Protect Patents, Fight Trade Secret Abuse - Phase One Deal Text

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United States and China agreed to protect patents, particularly in pharmaceuticals, and ban counterfeit products and misappropriation of trade secrets, text of the newly-signed Phase One economic deal revealed on Wednesday.

"China shall permit pharmaceutical patent applicants to rely on supplemental data to satisfy relevant requirements for patentability, including sufficiency of disclosure and inventive step, during patent examination proceedings, patent review proceedings, and judicial proceedings," the text of the deal said. "The United States affirms that existing US measures afford treatment equivalent to that provided for in this Article.

"

The agreement, signed earlier by US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, announced guidelines on early resolution of patent disputes and effective patent term extension, among others.

Beijing and Washington also resolved to strengthen their cooperation and coordination in combating piracy, including counterfeiting on e-commerce platforms, in the agreement.

On the protection of trade secrets, the United States said China will treat as "urgent" the use, or attempted use, of claimed trade secret information and provide its judicial authorities the authority to order a preliminary injunction based on case facts and circumstances. Washington pledged to do the same for China.

