UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Agree To Work Together To Tackle Climate Crisis - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:10 AM

US, China Agree to Work Together to Tackle Climate Crisis - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) China and the United States have agreed to cooperate on the issue of climate change, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua said in a joint statement after their Shanghai talks.

"The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands. This includes both enhancing their respective actions and cooperating in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement," the statement, released by the US State Department on Saturday, says.

In preparation for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, or COP26, scheduled for November in the Scottish city of Glasgow, the US and China will continue to discuss concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach.

The US and China remain "firmly committed" to working together and with other countries to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement, according to the joint statement.

Related Topics

United Nations China Shanghai Paris Glasgow United States November Agreement

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

5 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

5 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

5 hours ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.