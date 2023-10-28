US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House.

Biden has invited Xi Jinping to San Francisco in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at a time of tense relations between the two powers. Xi has not yet confirmed he will come.

After Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Biden and other senior US officials in Washington, the White House said both countries had agreed to keep up "high-level diplomacy" to try to smooth ties.

The two sides "reaffirmed" that they were "working together towards a meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November," the White House said in a statement.

A senior administration official said the White House was leaving it to Beijing to confirm that Xi would come, but "we are making preparations for just such a meeting."

An official readout of talks between Wang and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released by Beijing confirmed "both sides agreed to make joint efforts to realize a meeting between the two heads of state".

In a separate readout of his meeting with Biden, Wang was quoted as saying his visit was aimed at "working to stop the decline in China-US relations, stabilize them, and bring them back to the track of sound and steady development."

Biden told Wang that Washington and Beijing must "manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication," according to the White House.

With the Israel-Hamas conflict raging in the middle East, Biden also "underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges," it added in a statement.

US officials had "expressed our deep concern with the situation (in the Middle East) and pressed China to take a more constructive approach," including talking to its allies there, the senior administration official added.

Wang has been on a two-day visit to Washington during which he also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the United States and China.

His meeting with Biden had been expected after Blinken met Xi in Beijing in June, but it had not previously been confirmed.