us china balloon weather

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States is examining the possibility that the Chinese balloon downed off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 may have been knocked off course by unusual weather and was not meant to traverse the US mainland, The Washington Post reported, citing several officials.

US officials believe, however, that even if accidentally diverted from its path, the balloon was intended for surveillance, most likely over military installations in the Pacific, the report said.

The US had been tracking the balloon for a week since its launch from Hainan Island, the report added. The airship was tracked headed toward the US territory of Guam before an unexpected northern turn, according to several US officials.

It floated over Alaska's Aleutian Islands then drifted over Canada before encountering strong winds that appeared to push the airship south into the continental United States, the report said.

The report said this new account suggests that "the ensuing international crisis that has ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing may have been at least partly the result of a mistake."

China has repeatedly said the balloon had been blown off course while it was conducting scientific research and collecting meteorological data.