US-China Business Council Says Wanted Biden, Xi to Focus on Trade, Market Access

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) American businesses operating in China had hoped to see more discussions on trade and market access during the recent summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, US-China Business Council (USCBC) spokesman Douglas Barry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our business members wanted more discussion of trade issues including more market access, fulfillment of the Phase One agreement and a plan for pressing China on its market-distorting subsidies for its state-owned enterprises, which President Xi Jinping said earlier he's willing to discuss," Barry said.

The two leaders held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on Monday night Washington time (Tuesday in Beijing).

The two discussed their positions on Taiwan and a "new Cold War", as well as Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. On the economy, Biden was clear about the need to protect American workers and industries from China's "unfair trade and economic practices," according to the White House.

Bilateral trade remained robust even despite the pandemic and the ongoing "trade war" between Washington and Beijing, Barry noted. "US exports to China are up nearly 20% for the first six months of the year," he added.

USCBC is a private, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of over 260 American companies doing business with China, according to its website.