UrduPoint.com

US-China Business Council Welcomes Decision To Ease Visa Regime For Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

US-China Business Council Welcomes Decision to Ease Visa Regime for Journalists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The decision reached by the United States and China to ease the visa regime for journalists will allow the two countries to better understand each other, US-China business Council (USCBC) spokesman Douglas Barry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the two countries had reached a deal on the issuance of one-year multiple entry visas to reporters. The State Department has confirmed that the US and China mutually committed to increase visa validity for each other's journalists to one year. It welcomed the progress, but noted that the US sees it simply as initial steps.

"The agreement to accommodate journalists is important because both countries need to know what's going on in the other," Barry said.

Barry expressed regret that Chinese media is censored, adding that the agreement on visas for journalists is important because it will fill the existing gaps in knowledge.

"Something is better than nothing. American citizens and policy makers need to know more, not less, about what is going on in China. China officials should want that too," he said.

Current rules allow Chinese journalists to perform their duties in the United States with the existing "I visa" given to foreign reporters during a period not more than 90 days, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Related Topics

Business China Douglas Progress United States Visa Citizenship Media Agreement

Recent Stories

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

1 hour ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

1 hour ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

1 hour ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

1 hour ago
 UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, See ..

UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.