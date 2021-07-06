US, China Can Live in Peace, 'Enormous' Challenge Will Remain - White House Official

The United States and China can coexist and live in peace while enormous challenges in relations will remain for generations ahead with periods of raised tensions, White House Policy Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The United States and China can coexist and live in peace while enormous challenges in relations will remain for generations ahead with periods of raised tensions, White House Policy Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.

"The challenge ahead will be to come up with a strategy that presents China opportunities but also very clear challenges for taking steps that are antithetical to the maintenance of peace and stability," Campbell said during a conversation with the Asia Society non-profit. "Do I think it is possible that the United States and China can coexist and live in peace.

Yes, I do. But I do think the challenge is going to be enormously difficult for this generation and the next."

The challenge of finding the right approach to China will take significant amount of time with occasional periods of uncertainty and raised tensions, the official noted.

Campbell has characterized the former US President Donald Trump's exclusively bilateral approach to China as "erratic" and noted that the right way to deal with Beijing should be based on the engagement of international community to support peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.