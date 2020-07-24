UrduPoint.com
US, China Can Reach New Arms Control Agreements - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States is capable of successfully negotiating a new arms control agreement with China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience at the Nixon library in California.

"I believe we can do it again," Pompeo said on Thursday in response to a question on whether the United States could negotiate a new arms control agreement with China as it did with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Pompeo said the United States should seek such agreements with China along with safeguards for their implementation.

"We ought to do it and it's going to require agreements and verifications," Pompeo said.

The old paradigm of blind engagement with China could no longer be applied in the 21st century and it had not brought the kind of change generations of US leaders and policymakers had wanted to induce, Pompeo added.

