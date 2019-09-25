US, China Can Reach Trade Deal 'Sooner Than You Think' - Trump

The United States and China can reach a trade agreement sooner than has been expected, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The United States and China can reach a trade agreement sooner than has been expected, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"It could happen. It could happen sooner than you think," Trump told reporters.

The US president noted that China is very interested in reaching a trade deal because of the problems its economy has been experiencing.

"We have picked up trillions of Dollars and they have lost trillions of dollars and they want to make a deal very badly," Trump said.

Trump expressed confidence the Chinese economy is and will remain behind that of the United States.

"They will never catch up with us if we have smart leadership," Trump said.

In June 2018, Washington imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of import duties and are engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September, Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.