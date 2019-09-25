UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Can Reach Trade Deal 'Sooner Than You Think' - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:35 PM

US, China Can Reach Trade Deal 'Sooner Than You Think' - Trump

The United States and China can reach a trade agreement sooner than has been expected, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The United States and China can reach a trade agreement sooner than has been expected, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"It could happen. It could happen sooner than you think," Trump told reporters.

The US president noted that China is very interested in reaching a trade deal because of the problems its economy has been experiencing.

"We have picked up trillions of Dollars and they have lost trillions of dollars and they want to make a deal very badly," Trump said.

Trump expressed confidence the Chinese economy is and will remain behind that of the United States.

"They will never catch up with us if we have smart leadership," Trump said.

In June 2018, Washington imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of import duties and are engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September, Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.

Related Topics

Import China Washington Trump Beijing United States June September October 2018 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

4 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

5 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

5 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

6 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

6 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.